Google Maps Mishap: Navi Mumbai Woman Rescued from Ditch

A woman driving alone in Navi Mumbai took a wrong turn due to misleading Google Maps directions and ended up in a ditch. The incident occurred around 1 am on Friday. The police, aided by a marine security team, eventually rescued her, ensuring her safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Navi Mumbai woman experienced a harrowing incident when her luxury car veered off course due to misguided directions from Google Maps, leading her into a ditch. The unsettling event transpired around 1 am on a quiet Friday night, police confirmed.

While attempting to drive home from Belapur in her Audi, she mistakenly missed the Bay bridge and wound up at Dhruvtara Jetty. The unfortunate detour culminated with the vehicle plummeting into a roadside ditch, according to a Belapur police official.

Upon receiving notifications of the mishap, local police responded promptly, orchestrating a rescue operation. With cooperation from a marine security team and local authorities, they successfully extracted the occupant, who operates a salon in the Kharghar area, from the precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

