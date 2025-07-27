Google Maps Mishap: Navi Mumbai Woman Rescued from Ditch

A Navi Mumbai woman experienced a harrowing incident when her luxury car veered off course due to misguided directions from Google Maps, leading her into a ditch. The unsettling event transpired around 1 am on a quiet Friday night, police confirmed.

While attempting to drive home from Belapur in her Audi, she mistakenly missed the Bay bridge and wound up at Dhruvtara Jetty. The unfortunate detour culminated with the vehicle plummeting into a roadside ditch, according to a Belapur police official.

Upon receiving notifications of the mishap, local police responded promptly, orchestrating a rescue operation. With cooperation from a marine security team and local authorities, they successfully extracted the occupant, who operates a salon in the Kharghar area, from the precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)