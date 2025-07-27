NCRTC Embraces Green Energy with Power Exchange
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started procuring electricity through a power exchange to cut costs and promote sustainability. This move is expected to save Rs 1 crore annually and is part of its strategy to incorporate greener energy for train operations and station infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to enhance sustainability and reduce operational expenditures, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is procuring electricity via the power exchange for its Ghaziabad Receiving Sub-Station (RSS). This marks a significant advancement in NCRTC's commitment to more affordable and cleaner energy solutions.
According to NCRTC, this strategic decision is anticipated to save approximately Rs 1 crore annually from a single drawl point in its inaugural year. The organization annually uses around 326 million units of electricity, equating to a massive Rs 300 crore expense, with power costs covering about 30 to 35 percent of its overall operational budget.
NCRTC has inked agreements with Power Trading Corporation (PTC India Ltd) and Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) to streamline this transition. The phased implementation of this model starts with the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, initially helping to save costs while aiming to source at least 15 percent of electricity from green energy sources annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
