Sikkim CM Launches Medical Insurance for Taxi Drivers

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has unveiled a medical insurance scheme designed to benefit licensed commercial taxi drivers across the state. The insurance offers Rs 5 lakh annual coverage and will initially cover around 5,000 drivers, with plans for future expansion to include more beneficiaries.

Announcing the scheme during the seventh Sarathi Samman Diwas, Tamang praised the dedication and service of taxi drivers, highlighting their crucial role in maintaining the economy's momentum by providing essential transport services.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to commend women drivers for their strength and skill in balancing professional and personal responsibilities, thereby promoting gender equality within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)