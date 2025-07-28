Tragedy on the Tracks: Deadly Train Derailment in Germany
Three people were killed and several others were seriously injured in a train derailment in southwestern Germany. The accident occurred on a route between Sigmaringen and Ulm. Two carriages derailed near Riedlingen and Munderkingen. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
A tragic derailment in southwestern Germany claimed the lives of three individuals and left several others seriously injured, according to local police reports. The passenger train, carrying approximately 100 passengers, ran off its rails between Riedlingen and Munderkingen.
The train was operating on a 90 km route between Sigmaringen and Ulm when the accident unfolded. Preliminary images depicted the derailed carriages, which were largely intact but jackknifed into each other and overturned.
As investigations into the cause of the derailment continue, police officials in Stuttgart are meticulously examining the incident to shed light on this tragic event's underlying factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
