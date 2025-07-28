Tragedy in Southern Germany: Train Derailment Claims Lives

A regional passenger train derailed in southern Germany on Sunday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least three lives and several passengers sustaining serious injuries. Authorities are currently conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident, which took place near Riedlingen, approximately 158 kilometers west of Munich.

The incident saw parts of the train overturned in a densely forested area, with rescuers working diligently to assist those affected. Approximately 100 passengers were onboard when the accident occurred at 6:10 pm. Recent storms in the area are being examined as a possible contributing factor to the derailment.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his condolences to the victims' families via a social media post, while Deutsche Bahn, Germany's national railway company, has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation and extended its sympathies to those impacted by this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)