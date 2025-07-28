Hong Kong Conglomerate's Panama Port Deal Faces Geopolitical Challenges

A Hong Kong conglomerate's plans to sell Panama Canal ports have been met with geopolitical challenges, raising tensions between the U.S. and China. CK Hutchison Holdings, looking to offload its port assets, faced scrutiny from both superpowers, leading to uncertainty in the deal's progress.

Initially, the deal, which included U.S. firm BlackRock, was deemed favorable by former President Donald Trump, as it countered Chinese influence in Panama. However, it quickly stirred discontent from Beijing, drawing reviews from Chinese authorities and criticism from state-backed media, labeling it a betrayal.

The conglomerate's exclusive negotiation period expired without resolution, and they explore inviting a Chinese investor, balancing Beijing's expectations. The ongoing saga underscores the complexities Hong Kong businesses face amidst strained U.S.-China relations, with patriotism becoming a key factor in their operations.

