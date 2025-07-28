India-UK Trade Pact: A New Era of Investment and Growth

The recently concluded India-UK Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) is expected to catalyze significant foreign direct investment (FDI) into India, establishing new levels of mutual trust between the two countries. Sanjay Nayar, President of ASSOCHAM, highlighted the agreement's potential to attract billions in investments to vital industries.

Nayar described the trade pact as a strong signal to global investors, emphasizing its role in enhancing investment inflows across greenfield projects and brownfield expansions. The deal aims to bolster private equity, venture capital, institutional capital, and corporate investments, making India a prominent manufacturing hub.

Highlighting the agreement's focus, Nayar pointed to the defence sector as a key beneficiary, with significant opportunities emerging from deeper manufacturing and technological collaborations. The pact will also boost the agri-tech and med-tech sectors, combining UK technology with Indian market opportunities to increase 'Made in India' exports.