Air India's Dreamliner Drama: Technical Snag Grounds London Flight

Air India's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, scheduled to fly from Delhi to London, faced an unexpected hurdle on the runway as a technical issue forced the crew to abort the takeoff on Thursday.

The flight, AI2017, initially in the air on July 31, returned safely to the bay after the cockpit crew, adhering to standard operating procedures, decided to halt the takeoff run. A statement from an airline spokesperson indicated that precautionary checks were immediately carried out.

In a bid to minimize passenger inconvenience, Air India quickly arranged an alternative aircraft for the London-bound travelers. This incident highlights ongoing operational challenges for Air India, including regulatory scrutiny following prior incidents, such as a crash on June 12 involving a 787-8 model in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)