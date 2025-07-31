Air India's Dreamliner Drama: Technical Snag Grounds London Flight
Air India's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was grounded at Delhi airport after a technical issue aborted its takeoff to London. The crew followed standard procedures, returning the plane for checks. An alternative aircraft was arranged to minimize passenger inconvenience. Air India recently faced multiple operational challenges and regulatory scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
Air India's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, scheduled to fly from Delhi to London, faced an unexpected hurdle on the runway as a technical issue forced the crew to abort the takeoff on Thursday.
The flight, AI2017, initially in the air on July 31, returned safely to the bay after the cockpit crew, adhering to standard operating procedures, decided to halt the takeoff run. A statement from an airline spokesperson indicated that precautionary checks were immediately carried out.
In a bid to minimize passenger inconvenience, Air India quickly arranged an alternative aircraft for the London-bound travelers. This incident highlights ongoing operational challenges for Air India, including regulatory scrutiny following prior incidents, such as a crash on June 12 involving a 787-8 model in Ahmedabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
