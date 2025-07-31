Left Menu

Accelerated Growth: TVS Motor Company Shatters Revenue Records

TVS Motor Company achieved a 20% revenue growth, totalling Rs. 10,081 Crores in Q1 2025-26, with a 35% increase in PAT and record-breaking quarterly sales. Their focus on innovative manufacturing and sustainable mobility continues to enhance their global presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:53 IST
Accelerated Growth: TVS Motor Company Shatters Revenue Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TVS Motor Company has reported a significant revenue increase of 20% for the first quarter of 2025-26, reaching Rs. 10,081 Crores compared to Rs. 8,376 Crores in the same period of the previous year. This growth highlights the company's robust financial health and expansion efforts.

The company also celebrated its highest-ever operating EBITDA of Rs. 1,263 Crores, marking a 32% rise from the first quarter of 2024-25. An improved operating EBITDA margin of 12.5% further cements TVS Motor's strength in the competitive automotive industry.

Boosting its market presence, TVS Motor's sales soared with a 17% surge in two-wheeler and three-wheeler units sold, totalling 12.77 Lakh units. The firm's dedication to innovation and sustainable processes is evident as it continues to make strides in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

