Accelerated Growth: TVS Motor Company Shatters Revenue Records

TVS Motor Company has reported a significant revenue increase of 20% for the first quarter of 2025-26, reaching Rs. 10,081 Crores compared to Rs. 8,376 Crores in the same period of the previous year. This growth highlights the company's robust financial health and expansion efforts.

The company also celebrated its highest-ever operating EBITDA of Rs. 1,263 Crores, marking a 32% rise from the first quarter of 2024-25. An improved operating EBITDA margin of 12.5% further cements TVS Motor's strength in the competitive automotive industry.

Boosting its market presence, TVS Motor's sales soared with a 17% surge in two-wheeler and three-wheeler units sold, totalling 12.77 Lakh units. The firm's dedication to innovation and sustainable processes is evident as it continues to make strides in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)