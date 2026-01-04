Left Menu

Massive Fire Guts Hundreds of Two-Wheelers at Railway Station Parking

A fire broke out at a railway station parking area, destroying hundreds of two-wheelers. Spark from an electric line falling on a covered vehicle was suspected as the cause. Firefighting efforts prevented further spread to nearby platforms as authorities investigate the incident's exact cause.

Thrissur | Updated: 04-01-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 09:35 IST
Massive Fire Guts Hundreds of Two-Wheelers at Railway Station Parking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted in a railway station parking area, engulfing hundreds of two-wheelers. The incident took place on Sunday at around 6:30 am, with a spark from a fallen electric line believed to have ignited the blaze.

Fire and Rescue Service officials reported that the distress call was received at 6:45 am. Despite deploying three fire tenders, the fire destroyed around 400 parked vehicles. The quick response, however, curtailed its spread to adjacent railway platforms.

The parking shed, largely constructed with tin sheets, sustained significant damage. Police and railway authorities are currently investigating to determine the exact cause of the fire.

