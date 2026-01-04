Blaze Engulfs 500 Two-Wheelers in Railway Station Parking Area

A devastating fire erupted early Sunday morning at the parking area of a railway station, leaving about 500 two-wheelers gutted. The blaze was first reported at 6.40 am, believed to have been ignited by a spark from an overhead electric line.

Firefighters deployed five tenders and managed to control the flames by approximately 7.45 am. The inferno not only damaged the motorcycles but also destroyed the entire tin-shed-covered parking facility and crucial equipment used for fee collection.

Authorities, including the state police chief and revenue minister, are investigating the incident. A special team is assessing the damage, and measures like fire audits and enhanced security protocols are being planned for public parking facilities across Kerala.