Massive Fire Engulfs Railway Station Parking, Hundreds of Two-Wheelers Gutted

A fire at a railway station parking area led to the destruction of hundreds of two-wheelers. Initial reports suggest a spark from an electric line as the origin, though a thorough investigation is ongoing. Safety measures are being enhanced, and audits will be conducted to prevent similar incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out at the railway station's parking area, destroying hundreds of two-wheelers, according to Fire and Rescue Service officials. An estimated count of around 500 vehicles were affected, although Southern Railway claims the number to be closer to 250.

The incident, occurring early on Sunday morning, initially pointed to a spark from an electric line as the cause, but railway officials reported the fire likely originated from one of the parked two-wheelers. Authorities swiftly deployed five fire tenders and brought the blaze under control by 7:45 am, preventing further damage.

Amidst rigorous preventative measures, police and railway authorities are thoroughly investigating the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has opened a Help Desk to aid affected passengers with insurance and claim procedures.

