Skipper Limited's Q1 FY26: Record Revenues and Strategic Growth

Skipper Limited, a global leader in power transmission and distribution structures, has announced outstanding financial outcomes for Q1 FY26. The company reported record-breaking revenues of ₹12,539 million, representing a 15% increase, while EBITDA also rose by 22%.

Secured major contracts, including three 765 kV transmission line projects from PGCIL, strengthen Skipper's high-voltage segment position. The tower testing order from the Middle East further reflects Skipper's expanding international market presence and technological prowess.

With notable capacity expansions, GreenCo and GreenPro certifications, and the rollout of SAP S/4HANA RISE for enhanced digital agility, Skipper Limited is set on an ambitious growth trajectory, aiming for a 25% revenue CAGR. This reflects strong strategic moves in both domestic and international markets.

