Skipper Limited's Q1 FY26: Record Revenues and Strategic Growth
Skipper Limited reports exceptional Q1 FY26 results with record revenues and a significant 22% EBITDA increase. Major contracts, including prestigious transmission lines and tower testing orders, highlight strong market traction. The company's expansion, sustainability initiatives, and digital transformation signal robust growth and an optimistic revenue outlook.
- Country:
- India
Skipper Limited, a global leader in power transmission and distribution structures, has announced outstanding financial outcomes for Q1 FY26. The company reported record-breaking revenues of ₹12,539 million, representing a 15% increase, while EBITDA also rose by 22%.
Secured major contracts, including three 765 kV transmission line projects from PGCIL, strengthen Skipper's high-voltage segment position. The tower testing order from the Middle East further reflects Skipper's expanding international market presence and technological prowess.
With notable capacity expansions, GreenCo and GreenPro certifications, and the rollout of SAP S/4HANA RISE for enhanced digital agility, Skipper Limited is set on an ambitious growth trajectory, aiming for a 25% revenue CAGR. This reflects strong strategic moves in both domestic and international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICC's Strategic Game Plan: Two-Tier Test System and T20 Expansion
US Deportation Expansion: Eswatini Receives Unwanted Guests
Strategic Pipeline Partnership Paves Way for India's Gas Expansion
ITC Hotels Sets Sights on Expansion Amid Robust Financial Growth
India Seeks Economic Expansion in South America with Comprehensive Trade Agreements