Pawan Kalyan Applauds PM Modi for India's Economic Surge

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership for elevating India to the world's fourth-largest economy. He commended the NDA government's strengthening of various economic sectors and criticized opposition leaders for remarks he deemed harmful during Indo-US trade discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for propelling India to become the world's fourth-largest economy. Speaking on behalf of his Janasena party, Kalyan extended full support to Modi's leadership, which he credits for strengthening sectors like MSMEs, IT, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Kalyan criticized opposition leaders for making what he termed 'careless remarks' during Indo-US trade talks, asserting that their statements undermined India's global dignity and appeared to favor American interests. He emphasized that under Modi's leadership, India stands firm and prioritizes its national interests.

Kalyan expressed confidence in the NDA government's future economic strategies, highlighting its commitment to reducing dependency on foreign nations and building a self-reliant future. He believes India is now a nation that acts with clarity and determination on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

