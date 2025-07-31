India's First 'Make-in-India' Green Hydrogen Plant Launched in Kandla

In a significant leap for India's clean energy initiatives, the Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla, Gujarat, has launched the nation's first 'Make-in-India' 1 Megawatt Green Hydrogen Plant. The project was inaugurated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, alongside prominent officials including Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State, and T.K. Ramachandran of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

The plant, a part of a larger vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, underscores India's stride towards achieving its Net Zero commitments. Lauded for the swift execution, the project sets a new precedent in green hydrogen production, with its first module coming online just four months after the Prime Minister laid the foundation for a 10 MW plant during his Bhuj visit on May 26, 2025.

Celebrating Deendayal Port Authority's innovation and commitment to green initiatives, Minister Sonowal remarked on the port's global leadership in decarbonization and earlier achievements, such as deploying India's all-electric Green Tug. The 1 MW plant, capable of producing 140 metric tonnes of hydrogen annually, is a testament to India's significant progress in developing a self-reliant hydrogen ecosystem, offering a blueprint for sustainable maritime practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)