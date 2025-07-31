Economic Flux: India's Fiscal Moves and Market Reactions
The Indian government approves a Rs 2,000 crore grant for NCDC, fiscal reports show a 17.9% deficit, and bank credit growth slows. Air India faces takeoff issues, the rupee stabilizes, Maruti Suzuki sees marginal profit increase, Sensex and Nifty decline, and gold prices drop amid economic shifts.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has greenlit a substantial financial aid package of Rs 2,000 crore to the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) to bolster cooperative lending over the next four years. This decision is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the cooperative sector throughout India.
Meanwhile, India's fiscal deficit reached 17.9% of the annual goal by the end of June, as reported by the Controller General of Accounts. Simultaneously, bank credit growth to industry decelerated to 5.5% in June, a significant drop from the previous year's 7.7%, according to Reserve Bank data.
The rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar, ending the day at 87.65, after its previous plunge to historic lows. This recovery was influenced by lower crude oil prices and potential interventions by the Reserve Bank of India amidst a volatile economic climate marked by US President Donald Trump's new tariffs on Indian imports and penalties for Russian crude oil purchases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India completes inspection of locking mechanism of fuel control switches in Boeing 787 planes; no issues found: Airline Official.
Fuel Switch Safety Concerns Intensify After Deadly Air India Crash
Air India Clears Boeing 787 Fuel Switch Inspection
Air India's Thorough Inspection of Boeing 787 Fuel Switches: No Flaws Detected
Pilots Challenge Premature Blame in Air India Crash Investigation