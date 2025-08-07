Sky-High Challenges: Technical Glitches in Indian Aviation

In the latest update from the Indian aviation sector, the government disclosed that airlines reported 190 technical glitches in aircraft by July 21, 2023.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, elaborated that such snags often stem from malfunctioning parts and systems within aircraft. He emphasized that airlines hold the responsibility to rectify all issues before any aircraft is cleared for flight operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) maintains vigilance by conducting routine and surprise checks, ensuring that any violations are met with warnings, suspensions, or financial penalties. Meanwhile, over Rs 96,000 crore has been invested by AAI and private partners for airport advancements.

