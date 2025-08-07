Left Menu

Crompton Greaves Overcomes Unseasonal Weather with Strategic Innovation

Crompton Greaves reported a 19% drop in profit for Q1 2025, with cooling product sales affected by unexpected weather changes. Despite revenue falling to Rs 1,998 crore, growth in solar pumps and small appliances was strong. The company emphasizes sustainability and innovation to fuel future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:48 IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd recorded a 19% decline in its consolidated profit after tax, totaling Rs 124 crore for the first quarter ending June 2025, with cooling product sales hit by unusual weather conditions.

In comparison, the company had achieved a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 152 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue fell by 7% to Rs 1,998 crore, compared to Rs 2,138 crore a year ago.

MD & CEO Promeet Ghosh emphasized the impact of unseasonal weather but noted strong growth in solar pumps and small domestic appliances. He highlighted their ongoing focus on sustainability, innovation, and strengthening brand and distribution for future growth.

