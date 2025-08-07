Left Menu

Kochi Metro Rail: Riding the Surplus Wave in FY25

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) announced an operating profit of Rs 33.34 crore for FY 2024-25. This marks the third consecutive year of profit, showing a significant recovery from previous losses. The profit increase is attributed to improved operational performance, enhanced passenger experience, and diversified revenue streams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:13 IST
Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has announced a noteworthy operating profit of Rs 33.34 crore for the financial year 2024-25, marking its third year in a row of financial surplus. This achievement demonstrates a steady ascent in KMRL's fiscal performance, surpassing last year's profit by Rs 10.4 crore.

According to a statement by KMRL, the organization's financial turnaround is a testament to its operational efficiency and resilience. KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera stated that the focus remains on enhancing passenger services and expanding revenue channels to ensure a sustainable metropolitan transit system.

Reflecting on its journey, KMRL noted that this profit marks a significant recovery from its initial operational losses since its inception in 2017-18. The metro's revenue sources for FY25 included Rs 111.88 crore from ticket sales and Rs 55.41 crore from non-ticket income, proving the effectiveness of its diverse financial strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

