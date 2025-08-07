Air India's Fleet Transformation: A New Era for Dreamliners

Air India is undertaking a major transformation with the retrofitting of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, focusing on transitioning to a modern three-class configuration. These updates are part of a significant USD 400 million upgrade initiative, aiming to enhance passenger experience across its fleet.

Currently, 33 Dreamliners are in Air India's possession, including 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s. The first retrofitted aircraft will join the fleet by year-end, with the entire process expected to conclude by 2027. Initially, one plane has been sent to a Boeing facility in the US, with plans to refurbish two aircraft monthly.

In parallel, Air India is advancing the refurbishment of its narrow-body fleet, targeting completion this year. This initiative extends Air India's commitment to upgrading its fleet to meet modern standards and improve overall service quality for passengers globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)