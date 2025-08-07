Left Menu

Air India's Fleet Transformation: A New Era for Dreamliners

Air India has commenced retrofitting its legacy Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, transitioning to a three-class configuration. This extensive renewal, expected to complete by 2027, is part of a broader USD 400 million upgrade programme. Separately, refurbishment of narrow-body aircraft is targeted for completion this year.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:24 IST
Air India's Fleet Transformation: A New Era for Dreamliners
Air India is undertaking a major transformation with the retrofitting of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, focusing on transitioning to a modern three-class configuration. These updates are part of a significant USD 400 million upgrade initiative, aiming to enhance passenger experience across its fleet.

Currently, 33 Dreamliners are in Air India's possession, including 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s. The first retrofitted aircraft will join the fleet by year-end, with the entire process expected to conclude by 2027. Initially, one plane has been sent to a Boeing facility in the US, with plans to refurbish two aircraft monthly.

In parallel, Air India is advancing the refurbishment of its narrow-body fleet, targeting completion this year. This initiative extends Air India's commitment to upgrading its fleet to meet modern standards and improve overall service quality for passengers globally.

