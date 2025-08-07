Air India's Fleet Transformation: A New Era for Dreamliners
Air India has commenced retrofitting its legacy Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, transitioning to a three-class configuration. This extensive renewal, expected to complete by 2027, is part of a broader USD 400 million upgrade programme. Separately, refurbishment of narrow-body aircraft is targeted for completion this year.
- Country:
- India
Air India is undertaking a major transformation with the retrofitting of its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, focusing on transitioning to a modern three-class configuration. These updates are part of a significant USD 400 million upgrade initiative, aiming to enhance passenger experience across its fleet.
Currently, 33 Dreamliners are in Air India's possession, including 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s. The first retrofitted aircraft will join the fleet by year-end, with the entire process expected to conclude by 2027. Initially, one plane has been sent to a Boeing facility in the US, with plans to refurbish two aircraft monthly.
In parallel, Air India is advancing the refurbishment of its narrow-body fleet, targeting completion this year. This initiative extends Air India's commitment to upgrading its fleet to meet modern standards and improve overall service quality for passengers globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WiFEX: Revolutionizing Fog Forecasting and Aviation Safety
Aviation Heroics: The Daring Rescues of Stranded Jets
Aviation watchdog DGCA issues four show cause notices to Air India for various violations: Sources.
Tāwhaki Aerospace Hub Gets $5.85M Boost to Propel NZ’s Space, Aviation Sectors
DGCA Introduces 360-Degree Audit for Aviation Safety Revamp