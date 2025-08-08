Garden Reach Shipbuilders Reports Strong Q1 Performance
State-run Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) announced a 38% increase in profits for Q1 FY26, reaching Rs 120 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 1,310 crore, propelled by ongoing project execution. GRSE, under the Ministry of Defence, has built over 800 platforms, including 112 warships.
- Country:
- India
State-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has reported a remarkable 38% growth in net profit, amounting to Rs 120 crore for the quarter ending June 2025. This surge in profits is credited to the dynamic execution of ongoing projects.
The company saw a significant revenue increase, climbing 30% to Rs 1,310 crore in the latest quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 1,010 crore during the same period last year. This was disclosed in a company statement.
GRSE, a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU under the Ministry of Defence, has been pivotal in shipbuilding, delivering over 800 platforms, which include over 100 warships for the Indian Navy and allied forces. The firm's strong financial performance is further highlighted by a 42% growth in EBITDA, reaching Rs 184 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UTI AMC Reports a Dip in Quarterly Profits Despite Revenue Growth
Transteel Technologies Set for Major Revenue Growth with Data-Driven Designs
Orient Electric's Profits Spark Despite Modest Revenue Growth
Arkade Developers Sees 5% Dip in Q1 Profit Despite Revenue Growth
Adani Green Surges Ahead: Record Energy Sales & Revenue Growth in Q1 2025