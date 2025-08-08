Garden Reach Shipbuilders Reports Strong Q1 Performance

State-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has reported a remarkable 38% growth in net profit, amounting to Rs 120 crore for the quarter ending June 2025. This surge in profits is credited to the dynamic execution of ongoing projects.

The company saw a significant revenue increase, climbing 30% to Rs 1,310 crore in the latest quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 1,010 crore during the same period last year. This was disclosed in a company statement.

GRSE, a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU under the Ministry of Defence, has been pivotal in shipbuilding, delivering over 800 platforms, which include over 100 warships for the Indian Navy and allied forces. The firm's strong financial performance is further highlighted by a 42% growth in EBITDA, reaching Rs 184 crore.

