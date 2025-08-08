Grasim Industries Shines with 34% Surge in Net Profit Amid Comprehensive Growth

Grasim Industries Ltd, the leading holding firm of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a substantial net profit increase of 33.9% to Rs 2,767.08 crore in the June quarter of FY26. This upsurge was primarily fueled by higher profitability within its cement and chemical divisions, marking impressive growth across crucial business sectors.

The company attributed its success to a 15.9% rise in operational revenue, totaling Rs 40,118.08 crore, compared to the Rs 34,609.75 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The earnings statement highlighted this nearly 16% growth as a result of consistent advancement across key business segments.

Grasim Industries further strengthened its portfolio with the launch of new ventures in paints and B2B e-commerce. Meanwhile, core businesses such as Cellulosic Fibres and Chemicals maintained stability. However, the rise in key input costs impacted the EBITDA of cellulosic fibre, reflecting a 20% decline year-on-year, despite the overall profitability uptick.

