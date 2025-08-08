Left Menu

Redefining Luxury Living: New Hotspots Emerge in Delhi-NCR

With infrastructure development, Delhi-NCR luxury housing extends beyond legacy areas like Lutyens' Delhi. Emerging corridors such as Dwarka Expressway and SPR Road attract high-value buyers seeking connectivity and modern amenities. Remarkable sales growth in luxury segments reflects this shift toward emerging markets, aided by improved accessibility and evolving lifestyle aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi-Ncr | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:17 IST
Redefining Luxury Living: New Hotspots Emerge in Delhi-NCR
Emerging corridors reshape NCR's luxury housing market. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-NCR's luxury real estate sector is witnessing a transformative shift as new hotspots emerge beyond traditional bastions like Lutyens' Delhi and Golf Course Road. The demand for opulent living is increasingly favoring corridors such as Dwarka Expressway and SPR Road, driven by improved infrastructure and evolving buyer preferences.

According to recent reports, sales of luxury homes in Delhi-NCR soared dramatically, with January-June witnessing sales of nearly 3,960 homes priced at Rs 6 crore or more. This threefold increase underscores the trend of high net-worth individuals seeking value and modern living solutions in budding locations once overlooked.

Enhancements like the Delhi-Meerut RRTS and Noida International Airport are pivoting the luxury landscape, offering developers the chance to craft expansive, nature-aligned living concepts. As expert views suggest, emerging markets present a blend of connectivity, modernity, and future appreciation, redefining the aspirations of today's homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025