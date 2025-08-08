Redefining Luxury Living: New Hotspots Emerge in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR's luxury real estate sector is witnessing a transformative shift as new hotspots emerge beyond traditional bastions like Lutyens' Delhi and Golf Course Road. The demand for opulent living is increasingly favoring corridors such as Dwarka Expressway and SPR Road, driven by improved infrastructure and evolving buyer preferences.

According to recent reports, sales of luxury homes in Delhi-NCR soared dramatically, with January-June witnessing sales of nearly 3,960 homes priced at Rs 6 crore or more. This threefold increase underscores the trend of high net-worth individuals seeking value and modern living solutions in budding locations once overlooked.

Enhancements like the Delhi-Meerut RRTS and Noida International Airport are pivoting the luxury landscape, offering developers the chance to craft expansive, nature-aligned living concepts. As expert views suggest, emerging markets present a blend of connectivity, modernity, and future appreciation, redefining the aspirations of today's homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)