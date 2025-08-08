Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: Sector Committees Pave the Way
The Punjab government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has established 24 sector-specific advisory panels to transform the state into an industrial hub. The committees, launched by Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, aim to create policies that facilitate industrial growth, job creation, and a conducive business environment.
- Country:
- India
In a significant push for industrial growth, the Punjab government announced the formation of 24 advisory committees. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded the initiative, focused on turning the state into an industrial hub.
The panels are tasked with developing sector-specific roadmaps to foster growth. Kejriwal emphasized a shift from previous eras marked by extortion, heralding a new age where industry leaders will guide policy formation.
Reforms, including a single-window clearance system and expedited investment approvals, are part of efforts to create an industry-friendly ecosystem. With substantial investments pouring in, Punjab aims to outshine as a global investor destination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
