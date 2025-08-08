Left Menu

Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: Sector Committees Pave the Way

The Punjab government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has established 24 sector-specific advisory panels to transform the state into an industrial hub. The committees, launched by Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, aim to create policies that facilitate industrial growth, job creation, and a conducive business environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:13 IST
Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: Sector Committees Pave the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for industrial growth, the Punjab government announced the formation of 24 advisory committees. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded the initiative, focused on turning the state into an industrial hub.

The panels are tasked with developing sector-specific roadmaps to foster growth. Kejriwal emphasized a shift from previous eras marked by extortion, heralding a new age where industry leaders will guide policy formation.

Reforms, including a single-window clearance system and expedited investment approvals, are part of efforts to create an industry-friendly ecosystem. With substantial investments pouring in, Punjab aims to outshine as a global investor destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025