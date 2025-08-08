Billionaire Backed Firm Sells Stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 11,227 Crore
Indian Continent Investment Ltd, promoted by billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, sold nearly one percent stake in Bharti Airtel to reap Rs 11,227 crore. The transaction saw 6 crore shares sold, reducing ICIL's and promoters' holdings in the Gurugram-based telecom giant.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian Continent Investment Ltd, a firm promoted by billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, divested nearly one percent of its equity in Bharti Airtel on Friday, earning Rs 11,227 crore through open market sales.
The entity offloaded a total of 6 crore shares in two tranches, representing a 0.98 percent stake, at prices ranging between Rs 1,870.40 to Rs 1,871.95 per share.
This sale reduced ICIL's stake in Bharti Airtel from 2.47 percent to 1.49 percent, with promoter holdings decreasing to 50.27 percent. Bharti Airtel's shares dropped by 3.28 percent, closing at Rs 1,859.50.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lusophone Compact Showcases Private Investment Drive at CPLP Summit in Bissau
Mumbai Gears Up for UPI TS 2025: Mega Roadshow to Boost Investment
Telangana: A Rising Investment Destination in India
Alphabet's Earnings Soar Amid AI Investment Surge
Maharashtra Leads in Mutual Fund Investments as Nagaland Records Unprecedented Growth