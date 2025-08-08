Left Menu

Billionaire Backed Firm Sells Stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 11,227 Crore

Indian Continent Investment Ltd, promoted by billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, sold nearly one percent stake in Bharti Airtel to reap Rs 11,227 crore. The transaction saw 6 crore shares sold, reducing ICIL's and promoters' holdings in the Gurugram-based telecom giant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:25 IST
Billionaire Backed Firm Sells Stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 11,227 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Continent Investment Ltd, a firm promoted by billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, divested nearly one percent of its equity in Bharti Airtel on Friday, earning Rs 11,227 crore through open market sales.

The entity offloaded a total of 6 crore shares in two tranches, representing a 0.98 percent stake, at prices ranging between Rs 1,870.40 to Rs 1,871.95 per share.

This sale reduced ICIL's stake in Bharti Airtel from 2.47 percent to 1.49 percent, with promoter holdings decreasing to 50.27 percent. Bharti Airtel's shares dropped by 3.28 percent, closing at Rs 1,859.50.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025