Safeguarding Indian Farmers Amidst US Trade Talks

India is in strategic negotiations with the US over a bilateral trade deal. Amidst these talks, India aims to safeguard its farmers from the aggressive market strategies of global corporations, especially in the face of US demands for reduced tariffs on agricultural products like corn and soybeans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:28 IST
India is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the United States, aiming to protect its farmers from potentially predatory practices of global conglomerates. As diplomatic engagements progress, a team of US officials is expected to visit India for discussions aimed at finalizing the terms.

An SBI research report warns of the threat posed by select global corporations eager to capture a share of the Indian agricultural market without investing in vital infrastructure and consumer welfare. This threat is compounded by the weakened state of the US farm economy.

The US has imposed higher tariffs on Indian exports and seeks reduced tariffs on several American agricultural products. India, however, remains firm in its refusal to compromise on farmer interests, as reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even at the risk of personal cost.

