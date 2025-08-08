India's Trade Triumph: Pivoting Amid Global Tariffs
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's proactive trade negotiations with several nations, including the US. Despite US tariffs on Indian goods, India is confident of surpassing previous export figures. Goyal emphasized India's economic growth and criticized opposition narratives, reinforcing India's role on the global trade stage.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed optimism about India's ongoing trade negotiations with multiple countries, including the US, stressing the global interest in partnering with India.
Goyal confidently projected that India's exports would exceed past figures by 2025-26, having reached USD 825 billion in goods and services exports in 2024-25.
He underscored India's economic strengths and criticized opposition leaders' narratives, maintaining that India will effectively navigate the current global trade conditions.
