India's Trade Triumph: Pivoting Amid Global Tariffs

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed optimism about India's ongoing trade negotiations with multiple countries, including the US, stressing the global interest in partnering with India.

Goyal confidently projected that India's exports would exceed past figures by 2025-26, having reached USD 825 billion in goods and services exports in 2024-25.

He underscored India's economic strengths and criticized opposition leaders' narratives, maintaining that India will effectively navigate the current global trade conditions.

