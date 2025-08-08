Left Menu

Hinduja Group Eyes Expansion in Philippines and Equirus Group Ventures into Non-Banking

The Hinduja Group plans to expand its investments in the Philippines across various sectors such as defence, energy, automotive, and digital technology. Meanwhile, Equirus Group gained Reserve Bank of India approval to start a non-bank lender, aiming for a significant loan portfolio to complement its advisory services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:25 IST
Hinduja Group Eyes Expansion in Philippines and Equirus Group Ventures into Non-Banking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hinduja Group is set to explore extensive investment opportunities in the Philippines, targeting key sectors including defence, energy, automotive, and digital technology, according to their announcement on Friday. This comes after a meeting between the group's representatives and visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

A letter of intent was signed, indicating the group's commitment to deepening its footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, a testament to the strengthening ties between Hinduja Group and the Philippines.

In parallel, the Equirus Group has secured the Reserve Bank of India's approval to establish a non-bank lending entity. This strategic move is expected to enhance the integration of the group's wealth and corporate advisory services, with an ambitious plan to achieve a Rs 3,000-crore loan book.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025