Major Train Disruption: Over 20 Wagons Derailed Near Chandil
Over 20 wagons of a goods train derailed near Chandil in Jharkhand, disrupting train services in the South Eastern Railway's Chandil-Tatanagar section. While no injuries were reported, numerous trains were diverted or cancelled. Restoration efforts are ongoing, according to railway officials.
In a significant disruption on Saturday, over 20 wagons of a goods train derailed near Chandil in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, severely affecting train services in the Chandil-Tatanagar section of the South Eastern Railway.
Fortunately, railway officials confirmed that there were no injuries reported from the incident.
Train operations have been hindered as a result, with several express and mail trains either being diverted, short-terminated or completely cancelled. Restoration work is currently underway, though further details are awaited.
