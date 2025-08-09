Major Train Disruption: Over 20 Wagons Derailed Near Chandil

In a significant disruption on Saturday, over 20 wagons of a goods train derailed near Chandil in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, severely affecting train services in the Chandil-Tatanagar section of the South Eastern Railway.

Fortunately, railway officials confirmed that there were no injuries reported from the incident.

Train operations have been hindered as a result, with several express and mail trains either being diverted, short-terminated or completely cancelled. Restoration work is currently underway, though further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)