Major Train Disruption: Over 20 Wagons Derailed Near Chandil

Over 20 wagons of a goods train derailed near Chandil in Jharkhand, disrupting train services in the South Eastern Railway's Chandil-Tatanagar section. While no injuries were reported, numerous trains were diverted or cancelled. Restoration efforts are ongoing, according to railway officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 09-08-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 09:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant disruption on Saturday, over 20 wagons of a goods train derailed near Chandil in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, severely affecting train services in the Chandil-Tatanagar section of the South Eastern Railway.

Fortunately, railway officials confirmed that there were no injuries reported from the incident.

Train operations have been hindered as a result, with several express and mail trains either being diverted, short-terminated or completely cancelled. Restoration work is currently underway, though further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

