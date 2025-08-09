Tariff Turmoil: The Ripple Effect on Brazil's Acai Industry
The US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump have affected Brazilian acai producers, leading to concerns over surplus and price drops. The tariffs are linked to the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Many acai producers fear economic losses and diminished market access, notably affecting small and large exporters.
- Country:
- Brazil
When US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Brazilian exports, acai producer Ailson Ferreira Moreira was immediately alarmed. The US, being the largest importer of the Brazilian berry, saw potential hikes in acai product prices.
Moreira, located near Belem in the Amazon, worries about the resulting surplus. A full crate of acai sells for USD 50 in Brazil, but prices may plummet due to oversupply. These tariffs have already impacted the northern state of Para, with surplus berries losing their market.
Strong exporters like Acai Tropicalia Mix also face challenges. Owner Rogerio de Carvalho noted a significant drop in exports to the US. The tariffs are linked to Bolsonaro's trial, creating uncertainty for acai's future and affecting small producers in Para, fearing market disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Opens Doors to U.S. Beef
Paramount and Skydance Merger: A Hollywood Saga Blending Glamour and Politics
Grupo Bimbo's Bold Move Towards Health-Conscious Baking
Australia Eases U.S. Beef Import Restrictions: Trade Breakthrough or Risky Move?
AUKUS Allies in Action: Strengthening Security and Boosting Ties