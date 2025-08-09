Tariff Turmoil: The Ripple Effect on Brazil's Acai Industry

When US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Brazilian exports, acai producer Ailson Ferreira Moreira was immediately alarmed. The US, being the largest importer of the Brazilian berry, saw potential hikes in acai product prices.

Moreira, located near Belem in the Amazon, worries about the resulting surplus. A full crate of acai sells for USD 50 in Brazil, but prices may plummet due to oversupply. These tariffs have already impacted the northern state of Para, with surplus berries losing their market.

Strong exporters like Acai Tropicalia Mix also face challenges. Owner Rogerio de Carvalho noted a significant drop in exports to the US. The tariffs are linked to Bolsonaro's trial, creating uncertainty for acai's future and affecting small producers in Para, fearing market disruption.

