NBCC (India) Ltd's Profits Surge by 26% in Q1 2025-26

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has announced a remarkable 26 percent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 135.03 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, attributed to heightened income levels.

In the corresponding period of the previous year, the company's net profit was recorded at Rs 107.19 crore. During the current fiscal's April-June quarter, their total income surged to Rs 2,465.48 crore, surpassing the Rs 2,196.20 crore reported in the same timeframe last year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

NBCC, a stalwart in project management consultancy and real estate ventures, previously posted a net profit of Rs 557.42 crore and a total income of Rs 12,272.99 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

