NBCC (India) Ltd's Profits Surge by 26% in Q1 2025-26

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd reported a significant 26 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.03 crore for Q1 of the current fiscal, driven by higher income. The company's total income rose to Rs 2,465.48 crore during April-June 2025-26. NBCC specializes in project management consultancy and real estate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 12:31 IST
State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has announced a remarkable 26 percent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 135.03 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, attributed to heightened income levels.

In the corresponding period of the previous year, the company's net profit was recorded at Rs 107.19 crore. During the current fiscal's April-June quarter, their total income surged to Rs 2,465.48 crore, surpassing the Rs 2,196.20 crore reported in the same timeframe last year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

NBCC, a stalwart in project management consultancy and real estate ventures, previously posted a net profit of Rs 557.42 crore and a total income of Rs 12,272.99 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

