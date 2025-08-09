New Era of Trade: India and Oman Set to Announce CEPA

India and Oman are poised to announce the signing of a groundbreaking free trade agreement, according to an official statement. The pact's text is currently being translated into Arabic, paving the way for approval by both nations' cabinets.

The proposed deal, known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), began negotiations in November 2023. CEPA aims to significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on numerous goods traded between India and Oman.

With Oman being a major export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations for India, this agreement mirrors a similar pact with the UAE. The bilateral trade exceeds USD 10 billion, with key imports including petroleum products and urea.

(With inputs from agencies.)