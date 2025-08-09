Daring Train Robbery: Woman Pushed and Robbed on Sampark Kranti Express

A 64-year-old woman experienced a terrifying ordeal early Friday morning when she was pushed off the Sampark Kranti Express train, bound for Thrissur from Panvel. The incident took place shortly after the train departed from Kozhikode station in Kerala.

The assailant, suspected to be from outside Kerala, attempted to snatch the woman's bag as she stood near the train's door. When she resisted, he forcibly ejected her from the moving train, jumped off, and absconded with her cash and mobile phone.

The victim suffered head injuries from the fall but survived, managing to avoid an oncoming train thanks to the warnings from fellow passengers. She was treated at Kozhikode Medical College. Railway police are actively searching for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)