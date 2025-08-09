Delhi's Drive for Safety: Black Spots on Google Maps

In a significant move to boost road safety in Delhi, the city's Traffic Police will soon annotate Google's online maps with black spots, spots where accidents frequently occur. This digital integration seeks to deliver real-time alerts to road users, thus making commutes safer by pre-warning of hazardous zones.

The project, initially set to launch in 2025, will begin with the 2024 list of black spots. These are specific junctions or stretches where repeated crashes happen, and Delhi identified 111 such places last year, resulting in over 1,100 accidents and more than 480 fatalities. The locations will be marked on the map to keep travelers informed and vigilant.

This effort involves collaboration with Google and addresses infrastructural issues contributing to accidents. The ultimate aim of the Delhi Traffic Police is to gradually reduce accident numbers by identifying more black spots and improving road conditions, signage, and personnel coordination with relevant authorities.

