Millennials and Gen Z Fuel Record Job Application Surge in India, Report Finds

A WorkIndia report reveals a job application surge among Millennials and Gen Z, with a 50.7% increase in the 20–23 age group. Gender disparities persist for women in their late 20s. Applications from tier-IV cities jumped 54.9%, showing local economic growth. Laborer, typist, and law roles are in demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Millennials and Gen Z dominate the job application scene in India, accounting for 65% of all applications in 2024 and 2025, as per a WorkIndia report released recently.

The report highlights substantial growth in job applications among those aged 20-23, especially recent graduates, with a 50.7% year-on-year increase. Applications surged 85.5% overall in this age group, showcasing a robust intent to join the workforce early.

A stark gender disparity was noted, as women's application rates stagnated in their late 20s while men's continued to rise. Additionally, tier-IV cities saw a 54.9% rise in applications, reflecting burgeoning local economies. Job-seeking by youth indicates growing roles in labor, typing, law, sales, HR, and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

