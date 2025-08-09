Millennials and Gen Z Fuel Record Job Application Surge in India, Report Finds
A WorkIndia report reveals a job application surge among Millennials and Gen Z, with a 50.7% increase in the 20–23 age group. Gender disparities persist for women in their late 20s. Applications from tier-IV cities jumped 54.9%, showing local economic growth. Laborer, typist, and law roles are in demand.
Millennials and Gen Z dominate the job application scene in India, accounting for 65% of all applications in 2024 and 2025, as per a WorkIndia report released recently.
The report highlights substantial growth in job applications among those aged 20-23, especially recent graduates, with a 50.7% year-on-year increase. Applications surged 85.5% overall in this age group, showcasing a robust intent to join the workforce early.
A stark gender disparity was noted, as women's application rates stagnated in their late 20s while men's continued to rise. Additionally, tier-IV cities saw a 54.9% rise in applications, reflecting burgeoning local economies. Job-seeking by youth indicates growing roles in labor, typing, law, sales, HR, and manufacturing.
