Mumbai Airport: Technical Glitch Disrupts Operations

Flight operations at Mumbai airport were significantly disrupted on Saturday due to a technical glitch in the data network. This forced the facility's operator to transition to manual operations temporarily, according to a credible source.

The glitch, which lasted only a few minutes, required an hour to resolve, leading to temporary setbacks in flight schedules, as shared by the source. The problem was traced back to a third-party data network outage, impacting check-in systems and causing delays, including for national carrier Air India, as confirmed by a post from the airline on social media platform X.

No official comment was made by Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), a joint venture of the Adani Group and Airports Authority of India. Although systems have been restored, ongoing flight disruptions are expected as operations gradually return to normal. Mumbai airport, the second busiest in India, manages over 950 flight movements daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)