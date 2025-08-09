Restaurant Harassment Saga: South Korean Woman vs. Gurugram Mall

A South Korean restaurateur, Hyang Lee, has accused the Global Foyer Mall in Gurugram's Golf Course Road of harassment regarding her restaurant, MISO. Her video revealing the alleged harassment by the mall's management has drawn public and police attention.

In the video, Lee claims the mall has repeatedly disconnected her restaurant's water and electricity despite complying with all legal obligations for 14 years. She has formally complained to the Sushant Lok Police Station and the South Korean Embassy, citing attempts to force her eviction.

The Gurugram Police is facilitating discussions between both parties, highlighting a notice issued to Lee demanding Rs 9 lakh for purported damage caused by her restaurant. The utility issue is resolved, and further talks aim to settle the financial dispute.

