Brahma Project Spurs Economic Growth in Madhya Pradesh

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the BRAHMA Project, a pivotal venture for rail coach production in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. This marks a significant development in the region's industrial landscape.

Initiated by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), the project is set to occupy over 60 hectares in Umaria village, near Bhopal's border. With an investment of Rs 1,800 crore, the project is poised to transform local infrastructure capabilities.

The BRAHMA Project is anticipated to create over 5,000 jobs, both direct and indirect, particularly benefiting students from technical institutes in Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, and Bhopal, fostering educational and economic growth.

