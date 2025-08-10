Left Menu

Brahma Project Spurs Economic Growth in Madhya Pradesh

The BRAHMA Project, spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, aims to bolster rail coach manufacturing in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. Developed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited on 60 hectares, the Rs 1,800 crore initiative promises significant local employment, benefiting towns like Sehore and Vidisha, alongside technical education graduates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the BRAHMA Project, a pivotal venture for rail coach production in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. This marks a significant development in the region's industrial landscape.

Initiated by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), the project is set to occupy over 60 hectares in Umaria village, near Bhopal's border. With an investment of Rs 1,800 crore, the project is poised to transform local infrastructure capabilities.

The BRAHMA Project is anticipated to create over 5,000 jobs, both direct and indirect, particularly benefiting students from technical institutes in Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, and Bhopal, fostering educational and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

