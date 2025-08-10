Inaugural Run: New AC EMU Train Between Sealdah and Ranaghat

In a significant development for regional train services, Union Ministers of State Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur on Sunday inaugurated the first air-conditioned EMU train of the Eastern Railway at a ceremony held at Sealdah Station.

Following its inaugural run, Majumdar took the journey to Dumdum station, showcasing the improved comfort levels for daily commuters. The service spans 76 kilometers to Ranaghat, promising enhanced commuter satisfaction.

Commencing its commercial operations from Monday, the 12-coach fully air-conditioned train promises a comfortable mode of transportation. It will make stops at various major stations including Chakdah, Kalyani, Kanchrapara, and Naihati, ensuring wide accessibility along its route.

