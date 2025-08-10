Left Menu

Inaugural Run: New AC EMU Train Between Sealdah and Ranaghat

Union Ministers Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur launched the Eastern Railway's first air-conditioned EMU train at Sealdah. The train, running 76 km to Ranaghat, features 12 AC coaches and stops at nine stations. It aims to enhance the commuter experience in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for regional train services, Union Ministers of State Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur on Sunday inaugurated the first air-conditioned EMU train of the Eastern Railway at a ceremony held at Sealdah Station.

Following its inaugural run, Majumdar took the journey to Dumdum station, showcasing the improved comfort levels for daily commuters. The service spans 76 kilometers to Ranaghat, promising enhanced commuter satisfaction.

Commencing its commercial operations from Monday, the 12-coach fully air-conditioned train promises a comfortable mode of transportation. It will make stops at various major stations including Chakdah, Kalyani, Kanchrapara, and Naihati, ensuring wide accessibility along its route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

