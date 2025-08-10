India's Economic Ascent: A Global Powerhouse in the Making
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded India's dynamic economy, responding to US tariffs. Highlighting India's ascent from 11th to 4th globally, he credits defense exports surge from Rs 600 crore to over Rs 24,000 crore. Singh praised Madhya Pradesh's industrial progress, foreseeing it as a modern state.
In a bold declaration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed India's economic prowess as the most 'dashing and dynamic' globally, challenging those with a 'we are everyone's boss' mentality.
His remarks at the inauguration of BEML's rail unit in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, coincided with US tariff impositions on Indian imports.
Singh underscored India's swift economic rise, moving from 11th to 4th place, and celebrated defense exports skyrocketing from Rs 600 crore to over Rs 24,000 crore under Prime Minister Modi.
Singh emphasized India's shift from defense imports to exports and praised Madhya Pradesh's industrial boom, forecasting its transition into a modern state.
The BEML rail coach unit aims to boost local employment and industry, cementing the state's economic evolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
