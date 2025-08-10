Himachal Pradesh: Boosting Rural Economy Through Modern Dairy Infrastructure

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards strengthening the rural economy by modernizing its dairy infrastructure. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Sunday that new milk processing plants will be established at locations including Nahan, Nalagarh, Mohal, and Rohru.

Alongside these plants, a milk chilling centre in Jalari, Hamirpur, and a bulk milk cooler in Jhalera, Una, are set to be constructed. Over 90 per cent of Himachal Pradesh's population is engaged in farming, emphasizing the importance of dairy development, Sukhu stated. To enhance operational efficiency and transparency, an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system will soon be rolled out across Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation (Milkfed).

The new ERP system aims to provide farmers with real-time updates on milk collection and payment statuses directly on their mobile devices. Additionally, a state-of-the-art Milk Processing Plant is under construction in Kangra district to produce various dairy products, offering remunerative prices to the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)