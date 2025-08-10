Jafar Express Derailment: A Recurrence of Explosive Threats

An improvised explosive device derailed five coaches of the Jafar Express, headed for Peshawar, injuring four individuals in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan on Sunday, officials reported. This event is part of a disturbing pattern of attacks on this specific train.

The explosives detonated on the railway near Spezand Station, approximately 25 kilometers from Quetta, shortly after the train's 9 am departure, according to a Pakistan Railways representative. Rescue efforts were promptly mobilized, with railway personnel and relief trains dispatched to aid stranded travelers.

Security forces, alongside police, swiftly secured the accident area while a bomb disposal squad addressed potential dangers on the track. Past incidents have seen the Jafar Express targeted by both bombings and gunfire, notably claimed by the separatist group Baloch Liberation Army, raising ongoing concerns over rail safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)