Jafar Express Derailment: A Recurrence of Explosive Threats
An improvised explosive device derailed five coaches of the Jafar Express in Balochistan, injuring four people. This is the latest attack targeting the train. Security forces secured the area and a relief train was dispatched. Previous attacks include explosions and shootings claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army.
- Country:
- Pakistan
An improvised explosive device derailed five coaches of the Jafar Express, headed for Peshawar, injuring four individuals in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan on Sunday, officials reported. This event is part of a disturbing pattern of attacks on this specific train.
The explosives detonated on the railway near Spezand Station, approximately 25 kilometers from Quetta, shortly after the train's 9 am departure, according to a Pakistan Railways representative. Rescue efforts were promptly mobilized, with railway personnel and relief trains dispatched to aid stranded travelers.
Security forces, alongside police, swiftly secured the accident area while a bomb disposal squad addressed potential dangers on the track. Past incidents have seen the Jafar Express targeted by both bombings and gunfire, notably claimed by the separatist group Baloch Liberation Army, raising ongoing concerns over rail safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India attained a decisive victory by effective targeting of terror infrastructure in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor: Gen Dwivedi.
We eliminated 9 high-value targets in Pakistan without harming any innocent there: Gen Dwivedi.
Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan: Army chief Upendra Dwivedi
Glacial floods alert issued for northwest Pakistan with more heavy rain forecast
Men's Asia Cup 2025 to be held in UAE; India to take on Pakistan on September 14