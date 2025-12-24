Left Menu

Pakistan Military Asserts Strong Stance on National Security

Pakistan's military leadership warned against any actions undermining national security during a key conference. They reviewed national threats and rejected any political, criminal, or terrorist affiliations. Emphasis was placed on military readiness, backing the Kashmir cause, and advocating for Palestinian rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:53 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's military high command issued a stern warning against activities threatening national security during the 273rd Corps Commanders' Conference held in Rawalpindi, chaired by Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The conference focused on reviewing the internal and external security landscape, highlighting evolving threats. Participants clearly stated that no political interests will be allowed to undermine unity, security, or stability of the nation.

Emphasizing operational preparedness, they rejected connections between terrorism and politics, and reiterated support for Kashmir. The call for Palestinian humanitarian access and statehood was also reinforced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

