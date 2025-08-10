Air India Flight Safely Diverts to Chennai Amid Technical Snag

An Air India flight en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi made an unscheduled landing in Chennai on Sunday evening following a reported technical snag. The aircraft, an Airbus A320 identified as flight AI2455, was in the air for more than two hours before safely touching down in Chennai.

According to the airline, the crew decided to divert the plane due to a suspected technical issue and considering the weather conditions along the route. Air India confirmed that the aircraft will undergo mandatory technical inspections in Chennai.

Passengers are being accommodated on alternative flights to reach their destinations as quickly as possible. The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused. Flightradar24.com data showed the flight departed from Thiruvananthapuram shortly after 8 PM and arrived in Chennai at approximately 10:35 PM. Recently, Air India has faced multiple technical issues with some of its aircraft.

