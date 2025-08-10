Left Menu

An Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi was rerouted to Chennai due to a technical issue. The Airbus A320 was airborne for over two hours before landing safely. Passengers will be accommodated on alternative flights. Technical checks are now underway as similar issues have occurred recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:36 IST
Air India Flight Safely Diverts to Chennai Amid Technical Snag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi made an unscheduled landing in Chennai on Sunday evening following a reported technical snag. The aircraft, an Airbus A320 identified as flight AI2455, was in the air for more than two hours before safely touching down in Chennai.

According to the airline, the crew decided to divert the plane due to a suspected technical issue and considering the weather conditions along the route. Air India confirmed that the aircraft will undergo mandatory technical inspections in Chennai.

Passengers are being accommodated on alternative flights to reach their destinations as quickly as possible. The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused. Flightradar24.com data showed the flight departed from Thiruvananthapuram shortly after 8 PM and arrived in Chennai at approximately 10:35 PM. Recently, Air India has faced multiple technical issues with some of its aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

