Air India's Flight Diversion: Unraveling Safety Concerns and Political Uproar

Amid mounting safety concerns, Air India's flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi was rerouted to Chennai after a suspected malfunction in its weather radar system. The diversion occurred on Sunday evening, leaving passengers and some Parliamentarians onboard reeling with concerns over safety measures.

While Air India assured that the precautionary diversion was executed following standard protocols, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal stirred controversy by claiming that the situation was perilously close to tragedy. His assertion drew sharp rebuttals and intensified political sparring.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the flight encountered turbulence, leading to the decision to divert. Post-flight inspections found no significant issues, and the incident highlights the need for rigorous adherence to aviation safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)