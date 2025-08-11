Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Lives on Bihar Highway
An ambulance transporting a body from Delhi to Begusarai collided with a truck on National Highway 19, resulting in the deaths of two women and injuries to seven others. The victims are yet to be identified, while the injured have been hospitalized and the deceased sent for postmortem examination.
- Country:
- India
An ambulance transporting a body from Delhi to Begusarai tragically crashed into a stationary truck on the roadside in Bihar on Monday morning, police reported.
According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, the collision occurred around 7 am on National Highway 19. The ambulance was carrying nine individuals, including two women, who were accompanying a deceased family member back to Begusarai.
Two fatalities, women aged 36 and 45, were confirmed by the police. The remaining seven passengers sustained injuries and have been admitted to the local district hospital. The process to identify the deceased is ongoing, as the bodies have been dispatched for postmortem investigation.
