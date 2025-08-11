Nepal's Bold Move: Free Climbing Permits for Remote Peaks

Nepal announced a significant policy change to boost tourism in its remote Himalayan regions. For the next two years, the government will waive climbing fees for nearly 100 peaks, primarily in the underdeveloped northwestern areas bordering China. This move targets increasingly adventurous climbers looking for less-traveled routes.

Although Nepal has opened 491 peaks to mountaineers, nearly all attention remains fixed on the iconic Mount Everest and approximately 25 others located primarily in the northeast and central parts. Himal Gautam of Nepal's Tourism Department explained that the waiver applies to peaks ranging from 5,870 to 7,132 meters in height.

Gautam emphasized that promoting these smaller mountains could significantly enhance tourism and economic conditions for locals. Climbing and trekking are vital tourism components and income sources for the nation, which recently increased fees for some permits to as high as $15,000 for Mount Everest.

(With inputs from agencies.)