Air India Halts Washington D.C. Flights Amid Retrofit Plans

Air India announced plans to suspend flights between New Delhi and Washington D.C. from September 1, citing the retrofitting of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet as a primary reason. This move comes as the airline embarks on a major enhancement program for 26 aircraft.

The extensive retrofitting, expected to last until at least 2026, has resulted in the unavailability of several aircraft. Additionally, the ongoing closure of Pakistani airspace is complicating long-haul flight routes, further affecting operations.

To address the situation, Air India promises to offer alternative travel arrangements or refunds to affected passengers with bookings beyond the suspension date, ensuring minimal inconvenience to its clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)