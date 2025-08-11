Left Menu

Air India Halts Washington D.C. Flights Amid Retrofit Plans

Air India will suspend its flights between New Delhi and Washington D.C. from September 1 due to a shortage of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft undergoing a retrofit program. The airline is forced to halt these long-haul operations due to resource constraints and complex routing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India announced plans to suspend flights between New Delhi and Washington D.C. from September 1, citing the retrofitting of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet as a primary reason. This move comes as the airline embarks on a major enhancement program for 26 aircraft.

The extensive retrofitting, expected to last until at least 2026, has resulted in the unavailability of several aircraft. Additionally, the ongoing closure of Pakistani airspace is complicating long-haul flight routes, further affecting operations.

To address the situation, Air India promises to offer alternative travel arrangements or refunds to affected passengers with bookings beyond the suspension date, ensuring minimal inconvenience to its clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

