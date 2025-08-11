Mysterious Tank Containers Wash Ashore in Gujarat
Since August 6, four tank containers have appeared on Gujarat's Kutch coast, sparking an investigation into their origin and contents. These intermodal containers, typically used for bulk transport of liquids and gases, are being examined by local authorities, the Customs department, and the Coast Guard.
- Country:
- India
Since August 6, at least four tank containers have been found on the shoreline of Gujarat's Kutch district, prompting officials to launch an investigation into their origins and what they might contain, according to a police statement on Monday.
Tanktainers, or ISO tanks, are intermodal containers typically used for shipping liquids, gases, and powders in bulk. The local authorities, including the Customs department and the Coast Guard, have been involved in efforts to recover and analyze these containers.
Deputy Superintendent of Police BB Bhagora reported that while a sample was collected from a leaking container for forensic analysis, the other containers remain sealed and under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Shipyard Unveils ‘ATAL’: Advanced Fast Patrol Vessel for Indian Coast Guard
Philippine Coast Guard Monitors Unauthorized Chinese Research Vessels
Indian Coast Guard Eyes the Future: Surveillance Revamp Amid Maritime Challenges
Titan sub disaster caused by weak safety, oversight, Coast Guard says
Titan submersible disaster that killed 5 on way to Titanic ruins was preventable, Coast Guard says