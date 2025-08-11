Mysterious Tank Containers Wash Ashore in Gujarat

Since August 6, at least four tank containers have been found on the shoreline of Gujarat's Kutch district, prompting officials to launch an investigation into their origins and what they might contain, according to a police statement on Monday.

Tanktainers, or ISO tanks, are intermodal containers typically used for shipping liquids, gases, and powders in bulk. The local authorities, including the Customs department and the Coast Guard, have been involved in efforts to recover and analyze these containers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police BB Bhagora reported that while a sample was collected from a leaking container for forensic analysis, the other containers remain sealed and under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)