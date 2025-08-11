Left Menu

Mysterious Tank Containers Wash Ashore in Gujarat

Since August 6, four tank containers have appeared on Gujarat's Kutch coast, sparking an investigation into their origin and contents. These intermodal containers, typically used for bulk transport of liquids and gases, are being examined by local authorities, the Customs department, and the Coast Guard.

Updated: 11-08-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Since August 6, at least four tank containers have been found on the shoreline of Gujarat's Kutch district, prompting officials to launch an investigation into their origins and what they might contain, according to a police statement on Monday.

Tanktainers, or ISO tanks, are intermodal containers typically used for shipping liquids, gases, and powders in bulk. The local authorities, including the Customs department and the Coast Guard, have been involved in efforts to recover and analyze these containers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police BB Bhagora reported that while a sample was collected from a leaking container for forensic analysis, the other containers remain sealed and under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

