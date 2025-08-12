Left Menu

SCHOTT's Pioneering Venture in India's Pharmaceutical Glass Tubing

SCHOTT, a leader in specialty glass, initiates local production of high-precision glass tubing for syringes and cartridges in Gujarat, India. This marks a significant step in India's pharmaceutical sector, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative, enhancing SCHOTT's role in the Asian market.

Updated: 12-08-2025 12:57 IST
In a notable development in India's pharmaceutical landscape, SCHOTT has successfully commenced local production of high-precision glass tubing for syringes and cartridges at its Jambusar, Gujarat facility. This expansion comes as a response to the increasing demand for GLP-1-based injectables like semaglutide, essential in managing diabetes and weight.

With this strategic move, SCHOTT solidifies its position as Asia's largest syringe and cartridge glass tubing producer, a testament to its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. The cutting-edge production technology has been transferred directly from the company's German expertise, ensuring the highest precision and quality in glass manufacturing.

The decision underscores SCHOTT's long-term investment in India's rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector, contributing to the local economy and healthcare self-sufficiency. This initiative not only localizes the supply chain but also introduces advanced manufacturing knowledge, aligning perfectly with India's favourable regulatory environment.

